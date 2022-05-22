Best Place for a Facial

Jay Marie Salon and Spa
808 Cedar Parkway
Schererville
219-227-8437
Jay Marie Fischer, owner of Jay Marie Salon and Spa, was thrilled that her salon won in this category that is new in Best of the Region for 2022.
“We have won something over the last four years, but this is really special because it’s a new category,” she said. “We are very excited about this.”
Besides facials, salon services include features hair, massages, nails, spray tanning and lashes.
“I think we are unique because we have four estheticians who are constantly learning new techniques and studying about the skin,” Fischer said. “They want the clients to get results and to be relaxed. We want a good mixture of both.”
Fischer said many people come in for facials, but the salon also offers packages that include other services.
SECOND PLACE
Beauty & the Beach
2012 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-213-2609
THIRD PLACE
Salon Rogue
820 Lincolnway
LaPorte
219-344-5244