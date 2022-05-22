Best Place for a Facial

Jay Marie Salon and Spa

808 Cedar Parkway

Schererville

219-227-8437

Jay Marie Fischer, owner of Jay Marie Salon and Spa, was thrilled that her salon won in this category that is new in Best of the Region for 2022.

“We have won something over the last four years, but this is really special because it’s a new category,” she said. “We are very excited about this.”

Besides facials, salon services include features hair, massages, nails, spray tanning and lashes.

“I think we are unique because we have four estheticians who are constantly learning new techniques and studying about the skin,” Fischer said. “They want the clients to get results and to be relaxed. We want a good mixture of both.”

Fischer said many people come in for facials, but the salon also offers packages that include other services.

SECOND PLACE

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

THIRD PLACE

Salon Rogue

820 Lincolnway

LaPorte

219-344-5244

