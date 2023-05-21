Luna Beauty Studio
2121 Northwinds Drive
Dyer
219-515-2793
Expert beauty treatments and relaxation are top priorities at Luna Beauty Studio, where facials lift spirits and confidence, says Jill Vazquez, salon co-owner with Elizabeth Pritchard and Francesca Jobbe.
“We offer a unique, luxury experience, and we pride ourselves on not only being results-oriented but also offering that in an environment of relaxation for a superior experience,” says Vazquez.
Luna's most popular facial is The Moonglow, with dermaplaning or microdermabrasion. “It gives a great result from a little deeper exfoliation while maintaining the integrity of the skin,” says Vazquez. Men appreciate facials, too, says esthetician Vazquez, who provides proper care for their skin.
“Everyone can benefit from a facial. The skin is important. It’s one of the first things people see, and we make sure our clients get the right product for their skin,” says Vazquez.
Luna Beauty Studio, with clients ranging from 25 to 65, offers facials targeted to everyone’s skin types and concerns, including firming facials.
Luna Beauty Studio also won first place for Best Nail Salon and Best Hair Salon.
SECOND PLACE
State of Mind Salon & Day Spa
111 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
219-663-7317
THIRD PLACE
Color Room Salon & Day Spa
14785 W. 101st Ave., Suite 1B
Dyer
219-365-0173