Luna Beauty Studio

2121 Northwinds Drive

Dyer

219-515-2793

Expert beauty treatments and relaxation are top priorities at Luna Beauty Studio, where facials lift spirits and confidence, says Jill Vazquez, salon co-owner with Elizabeth Pritchard and Francesca Jobbe.

“We offer a unique, luxury experience, and we pride ourselves on not only being results-oriented but also offering that in an environment of relaxation for a superior experience,” says Vazquez.

Luna's most popular facial is The Moonglow, with dermaplaning or microdermabrasion. “It gives a great result from a little deeper exfoliation while maintaining the integrity of the skin,” says Vazquez. Men appreciate facials, too, says esthetician Vazquez, who provides proper care for their skin.

“Everyone can benefit from a facial. The skin is important. It’s one of the first things people see, and we make sure our clients get the right product for their skin,” says Vazquez.

Luna Beauty Studio, with clients ranging from 25 to 65, offers facials targeted to everyone’s skin types and concerns, including firming facials.

Luna Beauty Studio also won first place for Best Nail Salon and Best Hair Salon.

SECOND PLACE

State of Mind Salon & Day Spa

111 W. 94th Place

Crown Point

219-663-7317

THIRD PLACE

Color Room Salon & Day Spa

14785 W. 101st Ave., Suite 1B

Dyer

219-365-0173