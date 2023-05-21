Jay Marie Salon and Spa

808 Cedar Pkwy.

Schererville

219-227-8437

It’s about more than the healing benefits of massage at Jay Marie Salon and Spa, says owner Jennifer Gootee. “One of the most rewarding aspects of my work as a massage therapist is that we focus on the healing benefits of massage therapy while still giving our guests a spa experience.”

The staff creates an environment that welcomes men, women and non-binary guests and offers a safe, comfortable atmosphere. “Children and older adults, too, can expect kind, courteous attention, and we keep the atmosphere relaxed,” says Gootee.

Gootee says the team is constantly educating themselves in professional and personal development. Jay Marie has 0an extensive apprenticeship program to ensure a high level of expertise. Some of the 40 employees at the 3,900-square-foot salon are educators in salon care.

The salon supports communities and local charities and has an annual benefit to support The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

SECOND PLACE

State of Mind Salon & Day Spa

111 W. 94th Place

Crown Point

219-663-7317

THIRD PLACE

Color Room Salon & Day Spa

14785 W. 101st Ave., Suite 1B

Dyer

219-365-0173