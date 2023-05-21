Jay Marie Salon and Spa
808 Cedar Pkwy.
Schererville
219-227-8437
It’s about more than the healing benefits of massage at Jay Marie Salon and Spa, says owner Jennifer Gootee. “One of the most rewarding aspects of my work as a massage therapist is that we focus on the healing benefits of massage therapy while still giving our guests a spa experience.”
The staff creates an environment that welcomes men, women and non-binary guests and offers a safe, comfortable atmosphere. “Children and older adults, too, can expect kind, courteous attention, and we keep the atmosphere relaxed,” says Gootee.
Gootee says the team is constantly educating themselves in professional and personal development. Jay Marie has 0an extensive apprenticeship program to ensure a high level of expertise. Some of the 40 employees at the 3,900-square-foot salon are educators in salon care.
People are also reading…
The salon supports communities and local charities and has an annual benefit to support The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
SECOND PLACE
State of Mind Salon & Day Spa
111 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
219-663-7317
THIRD PLACE
Color Room Salon & Day Spa
14785 W. 101st Ave., Suite 1B
Dyer
219-365-0173