Best Place for a Massage

State of Mind Salon & Day Spa
111 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
219-663-7317
State of Mind Salon and Day spa is known for its 6,500-square-foot, award-winning spa, which is the perfect combination of a therapeutic and holistic approach to health and wellness. “We specialize in sport massage, hot stone massage, Reiki and body treatments, offered in 55- or 80-minute sessions,” said founder Pattie Kobe.
“Our guests are invited into a warm and welcoming spa with licensed and highly trained massage therapists. Our massage menu is specifically designed to relieve stress, help with range of motion or just relax.”
The guests can visit by themselves, with a friend or in groups up to 20.
Guests can also add a pedicure, facial or other treatment.
SECOND PLACE
Jay Marie Salon and Spa
808 Cedar Parkway
Schererville
219-227-8437
THIRD PLACE
Beauty & the Beach
2012 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-213-2609