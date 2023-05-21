Drive & Shine

1350 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-7788

In 1996, Haji Tehrani, president, CEO and owner of Drive & Shine, was tired of the daily grind in his corporate job and decided to start a company that would be a “change of culture” in the car wash industry, according to Drive & Shine District Manager Michael Hillman.

Drive & Shine is a Northwest Indiana family-owned business offering “revolutionary” car wash services at 14 locations In Indiana and Michigan. Customers can get their oil changed and their car washed, cleaned and fully detailed.

Drive & Shine began with one location in Mishawaka. The Schererville location opened in 2001.

“In May, we break ground for two new locations in Crown Point and Valparaiso, which are scheduled to open by the end of 2023,” says Hillman.

“You can get a car wash anywhere," says Hillman. “The factor that makes people choose us is our people. Our people are happy working here. That makes for happy customers, making us the premier force in the car wash industry.”

SECOND PLACE

M & M Car Care Center

Multiple locations

219-836-5422

THIRD PLACE

The Duke of Oil

Multiple locations

219-836-5422