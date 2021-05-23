Best Place for an Oil Change

Drive & Shine
1350 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-865-7788
This facility has won multiple Best of the Region awards, and owner Frank Hatami attributes building a large group of loyal customers to the late General Electric CEO Jack Welch.
Hatami uses some of Welch’s corporate philosophies in his oil change/car wash business.
“GE had the best management in the world 20 years ago,” he said. “Jack really trained his management extremely well. People were always in line to take the next step.”
Hatami said his own workers are paid well and receive benefits, vacations and training as well as evaluations where they work on strengths and try to eliminate weaknesses. That benefits the customers.
The owner also insists on a positive environment at his shop.
“It doesn’t matter how experienced you are or how good you are in your job, if you have a negative attitude and you bring everybody else down, we don’t want you there,” he said. “We take people who have positive energy. That’s our culture. It’s very, very positive. Our customers realize that.”
SECOND PLACE
Valvoline Express Care
9616 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-922-1288
THIRD PLACE
Duke of Oil/AutoFix
Multiple locations
219-836-5422