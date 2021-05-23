 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Place for an Oil Change
urgent

Best Place for an Oil Change

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Place for an Oil Change

Drive & Shine in Schererville

Drive & Shine

1350 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-7788

driveandshine.com

This facility has won multiple Best of the Region awards, and owner Frank Hatami  attributes building a large group of loyal customers to the late General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

Hatami uses some of Welch’s corporate philosophies in his oil change/car wash business.

“GE had the best management in the world 20 years ago,” he said. “Jack really trained his management extremely well. People were always in line to take the next step.”

Hatami said his own workers are paid well and receive benefits, vacations and training as well as evaluations where they work on strengths and try to eliminate weaknesses. That benefits the customers.

The owner also insists on a positive environment at his shop.

“It doesn’t matter how experienced you are or how good you are in your job, if you have a negative attitude and you bring everybody else down, we don’t want you there,” he said. “We take people who have positive energy. That’s our culture. It’s very, very positive. Our customers realize that.”

SECOND PLACE

Valvoline Express Care

9616 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-922-1288

Expresscare.com

THIRD PLACE

Duke of Oil/AutoFix

Multiple locations

219-836-5422

thedukeofoil.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts