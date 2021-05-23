Best Place for an Oil Change

Drive & Shine

1350 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-7788

This facility has won multiple Best of the Region awards, and owner Frank Hatami attributes building a large group of loyal customers to the late General Electric CEO Jack Welch.

Hatami uses some of Welch’s corporate philosophies in his oil change/car wash business.

“GE had the best management in the world 20 years ago,” he said. “Jack really trained his management extremely well. People were always in line to take the next step.”

Hatami said his own workers are paid well and receive benefits, vacations and training as well as evaluations where they work on strengths and try to eliminate weaknesses. That benefits the customers.

The owner also insists on a positive environment at his shop.