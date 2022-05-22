Best Place for an Oil Change

The Duke of Oil

Operating 18 quick-lube centers throughout Northwest Indiana, The Duke of Oil opened its first lube center in 1988 in Munster.

“The most rewarding part of our job is serving our customers, which we’ve been doing for 35 years.” said Paula Rickel of The Duke of Oil. The technicians, who work on all makes and models, know customer satisfaction is the ultimate priority and it’s their goal with each interaction. “Best of the Region recognition is a direct result of our employees maintaining the highest standards,” said Rickel.

Rickel said all quick-lube team members are highly skilled and undergo a rigorous employee certification program. Many technicians have been with The Duke of Oil since its beginning.

“On each visit, our customers expect and receive a warm greeting and trustworthy experts to examine their vehicle. We have intuitive professionals who listen to our customers’ concerns and requests. Our customers get the best value for their money,” Rickel said.

Many members of The Duke of Oil management team gain their careers working directly with its clientele in the stores and their commitment to excellence follows them through their career, Rickel said.

Free checks are offered, and employees explain and demonstrate the improvements so customers are involved in the process.

The company is a family-owned business that supports the communities it serves by working with local vendors, suppliers and businesses and by sponsoring many local volunteer and school events.

