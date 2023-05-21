Buttermilk Pancake House & Restaurant

Buttermilk Pancake House & Restaurant just celebrated its fourth anniversary, and owner Sam Yfantis has enjoyed every minute of serving customers the best breakfasts in the Region.

Specialty pancakes such as Very Berry Bliss, Pineapple Upside Down and Oreo S’mores are customer favorites as well as the Apple French toast, omelets and breakfast combos.

“We are honored to be voted Best Breakfast in the Region. The Times Best of the Region award in Northwest Indiana is equivalent to winning an Oscar in Hollywood and we are ever so grateful for every vote,” says Yfantis. “We are committed at Buttermilk Pancake House to continue providing the highest quality food and service.”