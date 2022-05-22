 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Place for Breakfast

  • 0
Best Place for Breakfast

Stuffed French toast at B&B Cafe

B&B Cafe

1312 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-333-2164

facebook.com/bandbcafecp

With a menu that includes savory options to start your day, it’s hard not to imagine why B&B Cafe was voted Best Place for Breakfast by Times' readers again this year.

Benedicts, waffles, corned beef hash, steak and eggs, crepes, omelets, biscuits and gravy and more fill the menu of this Crown Point staple, ensuring all who visit will find something to satisfy their morning cravings.

Other popular items include stuffed French toast with fruit or nuts, skillet dishes and hash browns, which are hand-shredded every day. A welcoming, clean atmosphere, along with friendly staff, keeps residents coming back for more.

SECOND PLACE

People are also reading…

Toast & Jam Breakfast & Lunch Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

THIRD PLACE

Avgo

9321 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0169

avgostjohn.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts