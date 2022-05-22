B&B Cafe
1312 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-333-2164
With a menu that includes savory options to start your day, it’s hard not to imagine why B&B Cafe was voted Best Place for Breakfast by Times' readers again this year.
Benedicts, waffles, corned beef hash, steak and eggs, crepes, omelets, biscuits and gravy and more fill the menu of this Crown Point staple, ensuring all who visit will find something to satisfy their morning cravings.
Other popular items include stuffed French toast with fruit or nuts, skillet dishes and hash browns, which are hand-shredded every day. A welcoming, clean atmosphere, along with friendly staff, keeps residents coming back for more.
SECOND PLACE
Toast & Jam Breakfast & Lunch Cafe
7311 Mallard Lane
Schererville
219-769-0000
tjs.cafe
THIRD PLACE
Avgo
9321 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-558-0169