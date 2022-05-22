B&B Cafe

1312 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-333-2164

With a menu that includes savory options to start your day, it’s hard not to imagine why B&B Cafe was voted Best Place for Breakfast by Times' readers again this year.

Benedicts, waffles, corned beef hash, steak and eggs, crepes, omelets, biscuits and gravy and more fill the menu of this Crown Point staple, ensuring all who visit will find something to satisfy their morning cravings.

Other popular items include stuffed French toast with fruit or nuts, skillet dishes and hash browns, which are hand-shredded every day. A welcoming, clean atmosphere, along with friendly staff, keeps residents coming back for more.

SECOND PLACE

Toast & Jam Breakfast & Lunch Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

THIRD PLACE

Avgo

9321 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0169

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0