Avgo

9321 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0169

Embracing a modern aesthetic with its sleek open spaces filled with light creates an inspiring setting for menu of breakfast and lunch dishes at Avgo, another restaurant of creator and owner Pete Klideris.

“The goal of Avgo is good,” Klideris says on the restaurant’s website. “When people experience good, they want more, and they want to share in that goodness with others.”

Avgo, with its creative menu and full-service bar offering both hand-crafted cocktails and coffee, partners with local farmers and roasters.

The breakfast menu has big-plate offerings and more dainty fare that includes an array of Benedicts, waffles, pancakes, skillets and omelets. French toast lovers can select from salted caramel, strawberry churro and banana split among others. Among juice options are orange mango, orange beet and carrot ginger.

For lunch, there are salads, sandwiches and hot dogs in such styles as Greek, chili cheese and Chicago.

SECOND PLACE

Toast & Jam Café

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

THIRD PLACE

Harvest Room

9625 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-595-5575