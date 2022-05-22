Best Place for Brunch

Avgo

9321 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-558-0169

Avgo is a go-to for those in the Region who love a good brunch. Inspired to re-imagine the classic breakfast, this St. John eatery includes a full-service bar that features hand-crafted coffee and cocktails. Diners are invited to sit in hand-made custom tables and booths in a bright open space.

Customer favorites include mimosas and banana split French toast, says Paul Cassiani, one of the restaurant’s managers. Avgo also partners with local farmers, roasters and makers to offer a unique dining experience.

“We are a family-owned business,” he said. “We strive to treat people the way we want to be treated.”

SECOND PLACE

Toast & Jam Breakfast & Lunch Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

THIRD PLACE

Tavern on Main

136 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-779-9377

