Best Place for Brunch

urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Toast & Jam

Toast & Jam Breakfast and Lunch Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

Is there a better way to spend a weekend morning or early afternoon than enjoying brunch with family and friends? Toast & Jam has again been voted the best place to kick back and enjoy this wonderful phenomenon.

The menu is extensive and varied with the most popular items being skillets, banana crumble French toast, eggs Benedict and the Toast & Jam appetizer that features its homemade jams, according to owner Sam Cappas.

“One of the things that makes us a great brunch location is that we have a great barista on staff that handles the espresso bar. Our guests love to sit and watch her make drinks and do latte art while learning about different espresso drinks we offer,” said Cappas. “We have a full bar and feature mimosa specials by the pitcher. We have a unique mix of breakfast and lunch items to choose from, as well as weekly specials and a new jam every month.”

Cappas said that the restaurant has done a lot more carry-out and delivery in the last year, but was able to build a great online ordering system. Patio dining has also been a success during the pandemic and will resume this month, the restaurant's sixth anniversary. It will offer specials and events all month, along with its merchandise, including T-shirts, track jacket and its popular loose tea.

SECOND PLACE

Center for Visual & Performing Arts - Trama Catering

1040 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-1930

cvpa.org

THIRD PLACE

Harvest Room 

9625 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-595-5575

harvestroomrestaurant.com

