Best Place for Brunch

Toast & Jam Breakfast and Lunch Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

Is there a better way to spend a weekend morning or early afternoon than enjoying brunch with family and friends? Toast & Jam has again been voted the best place to kick back and enjoy this wonderful phenomenon.

The menu is extensive and varied with the most popular items being skillets, banana crumble French toast, eggs Benedict and the Toast & Jam appetizer that features its homemade jams, according to owner Sam Cappas.

“One of the things that makes us a great brunch location is that we have a great barista on staff that handles the espresso bar. Our guests love to sit and watch her make drinks and do latte art while learning about different espresso drinks we offer,” said Cappas. “We have a full bar and feature mimosa specials by the pitcher. We have a unique mix of breakfast and lunch items to choose from, as well as weekly specials and a new jam every month.”