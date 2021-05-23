 Skip to main content
Best Place for Lunch
Best Place for Lunch

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Best Place for Lunch

Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

1600 119th St.

Whiting

219-655-5547

www.grindhouse.cafe

“I think it’s so easy to tell when you walk into Grindhouse,” said Gabe Mauch, co-owner of Grindhouse Cafe with sister Kate Mauch Sheehan. “It’s so easy to tell when something’s freshly made.

“We have a pastry chef who bakes our croissants fresh every day,” Mauch said. “We have our own fresh scones, cookies and one different pastry special every day, which really makes walking in something special.

“We’re pretty unusual with our sandwich names too,” he said, sometimes drawing inspiration from the low-budget, campy horror grindhouse movie genre. “Our sandwiches are a little more interesting, applying our culinary skills,” Mauch said. “It’s very exciting to know that people love this thing that my sister and I created so much.”

SECOND PLACE

Bridges’ Scoreboard Restaurant & Sports Bar

121 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith

219-924-2206

www.bridgesscoreboard.com

THIRD PLACE

White Rhino Bar & Grill

101 E. Joliet St.

Dyer

219-864-9200

whiterhinoonline.com

