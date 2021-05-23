Best Place for Lunch

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

1600 119th St.

Whiting

219-655-5547

www.grindhouse.cafe

“I think it’s so easy to tell when you walk into Grindhouse,” said Gabe Mauch, co-owner of Grindhouse Cafe with sister Kate Mauch Sheehan. “It’s so easy to tell when something’s freshly made.

“We have a pastry chef who bakes our croissants fresh every day,” Mauch said. “We have our own fresh scones, cookies and one different pastry special every day, which really makes walking in something special.

“We’re pretty unusual with our sandwich names too,” he said, sometimes drawing inspiration from the low-budget, campy horror grindhouse movie genre. “Our sandwiches are a little more interesting, applying our culinary skills,” Mauch said. “It’s very exciting to know that people love this thing that my sister and I created so much.”