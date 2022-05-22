Best Place to Buy and Sell Gold

Highland Jewelers Diamond Center

2839 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-838-2530

Owner Karen Fowler is proud of Highland Jewelers Diamond Center's reputation, built over 70 years and which she credits for the store’s continued success. That and its claim to offer the highest prices for gold in the Region.

“70 years, family owned and operated,” Fowler says. And she’s been working for the business for 50 of those years. “I started when I was 15, and I really can’t leave yet,” she says, laughing.

Fowler says she learned how to work hard and treat people well from her father, who ran the store for decades. “My dad was always good to people. I still have people that come in that my father took care of — it's so nice to hear.”

Fowler also makes sure to credit the store’s customer service and its in-house jeweler as vital facets of the business.

SECOND PLACE

Albert’s Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

THIRD PLACE

Malinich Jewelers

9153 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-1246

