Best Place to Buy Granite and Quartz

Surface Solutions Countertops

9615 194th Place

Mokena

708-571-3449

surfacesolutionsil.com

Surface Solutions Countertops has been providing granite, quartz and more since 2015.

“We have been a go-to countertop source for many years in the area, and with new ownership late last year, we have spared no expense at making the customer experience better than ever,” says owner Bill Baker.

Beyond the basic blocking and tackling of service, Baker says customers can expect a smooth process starting with the selection to the installation of their products with the highly knowledgeable sales staff.

And Baker says there is no shortage of specialties that make Surface Solutions stand out. “We use top-of-the line equipment from measurement by laser, CNC saw for fabrication and some of the best installers around to ensure every job goes in with 100% customer satisfaction.”

SECOND PLACE

Granite & Marble Depot

19636 S. 97TH Ave.

Mokena

708-479-7770

mygranite.com

THIRD PLACE

The Floor 4U

9614 Willow Lane

Mokena

855-535-6678

thefloor4u.com

