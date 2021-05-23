Best Place to Buy Granite

GQ Tops

1862 W. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-992-0000

Tamara Jercha, general manager of GQ Tops, said her team does not shy away from taking their time with their guests to help them choose what’s right for them.

“We really just try to help them feel good about their choices and guide them through the process,” she said.

She said her showroom is non-commission-based, allowing customers to work with a team rather than one salesperson.

This eases the pressure, emphasizing the friendly, knowledgeable customer service, she said.

With more than 75 full-size slabs to view, Jercha said her store makes it easy to visualize a countertop in one’s home. Customers do not have to try to imagine the countertop based on a small square.

GQ Tops also offers a 15-year sealer on its granite countertops, helping protect customer investments.