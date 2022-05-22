Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry

Howard & Sons

719 Ridge Road

Munster

219-836-8000

When asked “Why was Howard & Sons voted the best place to buy meat in the Region?” manager Ken VanDerWal had a straightforward answer. ”Probably because it is the best in the Region, how's that?”

Howard & Sons has been serving specialty meats, poultry and more since 1956. The full-service meat market has been family owned and operated in Munster all these years, a fact that VanDerWal believes has helped the business’ relationship with its customers. But simple longevity isn’t enough to achieve the kind of success Howard & Sons has had.

“Any business in this society, in this day and age, has to keep evolving,” said VanDerWal.

To that end, Howard & Sons regularly tracks customers' responses and preferences to keep providing the quality meats that are in demand. They keep the customer's tastes and the latest public health information in mind when supplying the store.

“It's about being aware of what’s happening in the news, what doctors are saying,” VanDerWal said, “Keeping quality meats and healthy foods in the case.”

SECOND PLACE

Rob's Meat Chop & Deli

1102 Fairview Drive

Dyer

219-322-8760

THIRD PLACE

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

