Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry

Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry

C.P. Meat Market 

C.P. Meat Market

1312 N. Cedar Road

New Lenox

815-485-3629

cpmeatmarket.com

Ami Heaton, co-owner Of C.P. Meat Market in New Lenox, believes the consistency and quality of the store’s products are what keep customers coming back. “We are really picky and specific about our products,” says Heaton, “It's what people want.”

Consistent quality has been a commitment at C.P. Meat Market. They have been selling meats and other grocery items in New Lenox for 52 years. It began when Heaton and co-owner Kenneth Vicich’s fathers bought the place from their bosses. “They liked doing it and thought that they could make a good living doing it,” says Heaton.

Heaton also mentioned the sausages as a highlight. “All of our sausages are made daily here” says Heaton. “And we have a smokehouse that goes five days a week.”

SECOND PLACE

Berkot's Super Foods

Multiple locations

berkotfoods.com

THIRD PLACE

Randy's Meat Market

9105 W. 151st St.

Orland Park

708-949-8897

randysmeatanddeli.com

