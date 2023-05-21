Howard & Sons Meats

719 Ridge Road

Munster

219-836-8000

Adam Feige was 15 when he started working for the longtime business and 16 years later, he is a partner.

While things have changed over the years, he says the mission remains the same as when Howard & Sons opened in 1946.

“We strive for quality, and we try to provide the best product possible,” Feige says. “We cut fresh, and there are not any prepackaged steaks. We have 30 or 40 feet of cases of fresh meat. You can pick the product you want, and we package it how you want it.”

He added that the business had to adapt to new shopping trends.

“The dynamic of how people shop has put a change in the business in the last 15 years,” he says. “There are a lot of people who don’t by bulk anymore. It’s a lot of single meals. They buy what they need for the day. Some come in two or three times a week.”

SECOND PLACE

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

THIRD PLACE

Rob’s Meat Chop and Deli

1102 Fairview Drive

Dyer

219-322-8760