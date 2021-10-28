CP Meat Market

1312 N. Cedar Road

New Lenox

815-485-3629

"Quality is the biggest thing," Ami Heaton said of the market's secret to winning the Southland Your Times poll of Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry. "We make sure everything is fresh."

Her father, William Przybylski, and a cousin, Ken Zicich, took over the business 48 years ago. They were both 20 and had worked at the market for two years when the opportunity came to become owners. Now it's run by Heaton and Zicich's children.

"We know all the customers by name, their families and what's going on in their life," Heaton said. "They come back every week, and we joke around. Even during the pandemic, we had lines around the building, and we gained a lot of new customers because we didn't run out of things like some stores did.