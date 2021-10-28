 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Place to buy Meat and Poultry
urgent

Best Place to buy Meat and Poultry

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Shopping series
Best Place to buy Meat and Poultry

Ken Vicich and Ami Heaton own C.P. Meat Market in New Lenox.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best Place to buy Meat and Poultry

C.P. Meat Market in New Lenox

CP Meat Market 

1312 N. Cedar Road

New Lenox

815-485-3629

finemeats@cpmeatmarket.com

"Quality is the biggest thing," Ami Heaton said of the market's secret to winning the Southland Your Times poll of Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry. "We make sure everything is fresh."

Her father, William Przybylski, and a cousin, Ken Zicich, took over the business 48 years ago. They were both 20 and had worked at the market for two years when the opportunity came to become owners. Now it's run by Heaton and Zicich's children.

"We know all the customers by name, their families and what's going on in their life," Heaton said. "They come back every week, and we joke around. Even during the pandemic, we had lines around the building, and we gained a lot of new customers because we didn't run out of things like some stores did.

"We make sure everything is choice or higher, and everything is USA born and harvested. It makes you proud people wait in line for your product, and we get a lot of out-of-state customers."

SECOND PLACE

Berkot's Super Foods

Multiple locations

708-479-7411

berkotfoods.com

THIRD PLACE

Mariano's

21001 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-3376

www.marianos.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts