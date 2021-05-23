 Skip to main content
Best Place to Buy Meat and Poultry
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Rob's Meat Chop & Deli 

Rob’s Meat Chop and Deli

1102 Fairview Drive

Dyer

219-322-8760

robsmeatchop.com

Jim Drewenski, manager at Rob’s Meat Chop and Deli, said the meat emporium can proudly say “If we don’t have it, you don’t need it.”

The house of chop offers a heavy selection of cuts, marinated meats, smoked delights, grill-ready foods and more.

Drewenski said the offerings adjust to the demands of the season. For summer barbecues, it will have as many as 10 kinds of burgers, 15 varieties of sausages, five beef kabobs, and five chicken kabobs.

As a Region business with nearly 15 savory years of history, Drewenski complimented his workplace, saying the best part of working there is the consistently positive atmosphere, one guests and employees alike can enjoy.

SECOND PLACE

Howard & Sons

719 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-8000

howardandsons.net

THIRD PLACE

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

strackandvantil.com

