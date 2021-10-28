Mariano's

21001 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-464-3376

Mariano's is one of the two dozen chains operating under the Kroger name with 2,800 locations in 35 states.

Founded in 1883 by Barney Kroger in Cincinnati, the brand has thrived under the motto "Be particular. Never sell anything you would not want yourself."

That credo helped Mariano's earn the top honors in the Southland Your Times reader poll for Best Place to Buy Produce category. Produce is just one of the many specialty departments that demonstrate the corporate motto.

SECOND PLACE

Jewel-Osco

Multiple locations

THIRD PLACE

Aldi