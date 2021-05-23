Best Place to Buy/Sell Gold

Highland Jewelers Diamond Center
Highland Jewelers Diamond Center has been providing jewelry and gold to its Northwest Indiana customers for more than 70 years, according to owner Karen Fowler.
Fowler been there for 51 of those years, starting with soldering and engraving for more than a decade before taking over ownership from her parents. “It’s always been family owned and operated,” says Fowler.
She learned to do business with honesty and integrity from her father, and she holds these values as the cornerstone of Highland Jewelers. “Our experts sort, test and weigh your gold right in front of you, so you know you’re getting fair market value,” Fowler says.
Highland Jewelers Diamond Center has a master jeweler and designer to oversee its gold buying and evaluation. He’s been at the business for more than 10 years after seven years of training in his native Poland. Fowler calls him “the best jeweler I’ve ever met” — a claim she doesn't make lightly after her own 51 years in the business.
“Customers are our top priority,” Fowler says. And though the integrity Highland prides itself on is one way to provide for its customers, Fowler offers another: “We pay the most for gold.”
