Wise Guys Discount Liquors
Multiple locations
A Region staple, Wise Guys opened a superstore in Merrillville in 2022, a 16,000 square-foot operation at 1634 E. 80th Ave.
“Northwest Indiana had never had a destination liquor store like Chicago,” store manager Rick Green told the Times of Northwest Indiana last August. “It’s always been corner liquor stores.”
Customers have responded, choosing the liquor stores — in Valparaiso and Chesterton as well —as the Region’s top place to buy wine.
When the superstore opened, there were 2,766 varieties of wine to choose from, along with 1,992 beer varieties and 2,458 different types of spirits.
SECOND PLACE
Strack & Van Til
Multiple locations
219-924-7588
THIRD PLACE
Olivezia
420 S. Calumet Ave.
Chesterton
219-926-3866