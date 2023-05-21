Wise Guys Discount Liquors

Multiple locations

A Region staple, Wise Guys opened a superstore in Merrillville in 2022, a 16,000 square-foot operation at 1634 E. 80th Ave.

“Northwest Indiana had never had a destination liquor store like Chicago,” store manager Rick Green told the Times of Northwest Indiana last August. “It’s always been corner liquor stores.”

Customers have responded, choosing the liquor stores — in Valparaiso and Chesterton as well —as the Region’s top place to buy wine.

When the superstore opened, there were 2,766 varieties of wine to choose from, along with 1,992 beer varieties and 2,458 different types of spirits.

SECOND PLACE

Strack & Van Til

Multiple locations

219-924-7588

THIRD PLACE

Olivezia

420 S. Calumet Ave.

Chesterton

219-926-3866