Best Place to Buy Wine
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Wise Guys Discount Liquors Wine Nook Library in Valparaiso

Wise Guys Discount Liquors

Multiple Locations

219-525-4665

www.wiseguysliquors.com

For more than eight years, the Wise Guys Discount Liquors staff has been working hard to fulfill guests' needs.

Rick Green, general manager, said the business is the product of his team’s hard work. They appreciate customer expectations, and they love selling the wine their customers have been searching for, he said.

The staff is ready to answer questions about their selection of wines that spans the globe. The vintage education does not stop there.

Holiday wine open houses give enthusiasts the chance to learn about food pairings and sample wines.

Customers can always enjoy standard favorites, including the Wine Library at the new Valparaiso location, which includes an integrated cigar humidor.

“(A) fan favorite is our ‘Over 90 Under 20 Wine Section’ that features only wines rated over 90 points for sale under $20,” Green said.

“This designated section is a must visit and is a feature at all four of our stores!”

“We are thankful to our customers for their patronage as well as their voting us the Best Place to Buy Wine in the Region for the second straight year,” he said.

SECOND PLACE 

Strack & Van Til

Multiple Locations

strackandvantil.com

THIRD PLACE

Olivezia

420 S. Calumet Ave.

Chesterton

219-926-3866

olivezia.com

