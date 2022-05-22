Best Place to Buy Wine

Wise Guys Liquors

Rick Green, general manager of Wise Guys Liquors, credits the chain’s wide selection of wines at a variety of price points for its success. “We carry everything from Beringer and Sutter Home to high-end Bordeaux,” Green says.

The liquor store has three locations in Northwest Indiana, having sold beer, win, and spirits in the Region since 2008. Wise Guys also offers beverage education such as food pairings and guides and hosts learning programs under the ‘Wise Guys University” banner on its website.

And the stores are designed to make for an enjoyable shopping experience, according to Green. “We do a lot of unique merchandising,” says Green.

Wise Guys organizes wine by regions, which allows shoppers to connect their tastes to their imaginations or even experiences. “If someone comes in and says ‘I was just in Italy, in Piedmont, do you have this wine I had there?' We can head over to the Italy section and find something they can connect with.”

And Wise Guys Hobart superstore is remodeling its wine department. Green says customers should be on the lookout for new tasting events, celebrating the revamp, soon.

