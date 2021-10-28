Best Place to Live

New Lenox

815-462-6400

Located in Will County, the Village of New Lenox has earned the top spot for places to live in the Southland Your Times readers' poll.

“New Lenox is such a great community, in particular, because of its caring and passionate residents,” Mayor Tim Baldermann said.

The community’s schools, parks, library and other partners are second to none, he says, drawing many residents to the area. This year, the village is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its incorporation.

“We continue to grow at a responsible pace while maintaining a small-town feel through community events and gatherings,” Baldermann said.

Some of these events include summer movie nights, the Scarecrow Stroll and Christmas in the Commons.

SECOND PLACE

Frankfort