Best Place to Live

urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Living series
The Commons, designed as a New Lenox destination, includes a selfie site installation.

New Lenox

815-462-6400

Newlenox.net

Located in Will County, the Village of New Lenox has earned the top spot for places to live in the Southland Your Times readers' poll.

“New Lenox is such a great community, in particular, because of its caring and passionate residents,” Mayor Tim Baldermann said.

The community’s schools, parks, library and other partners are second to none, he says, drawing many residents to the area. This year, the village is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its incorporation.

“We continue to grow at a responsible pace while maintaining a small-town feel through community events and gatherings,” Baldermann said.

Some of these events include summer movie nights, the Scarecrow Stroll and Christmas in the Commons.

SECOND PLACE

Frankfort

815-469-2177

Frankfortil.org

THIRD PLACE

Mokena

708-479-4844

Mokena.org

