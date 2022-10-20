Village of Tinley Park

16250 S. Oak Park Ave.

708-444-5000

The Village of Tinley Park offers many venues to enjoy what it has to offer, including Odyssey Fun World, a one-stop entertainment center with rides and games. The village also hosts entertaining, family-friendly events.

Tinley Park boasts it’s Life Amplified experience, with live music at the heart of places and events at bars and restaurant;, Music in the Plaza; Downtown Tinley Block Party; and more. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre features dozens of world-famous musical acts.

Along with this year-round calendar of events, there are parks and walking trails, dining and shopping. Since 2004 the Benches on the Avenue has become one of the region’s most popular public art displays, attracting thousands of visitors downtown. Amateur and professional artists create benches around a single theme.

“The Southland is filled with many wonderful communities, so it’s an especially great honor to have been voted Best Place to Live. Our residents and businesses are at the core of what makes us a great community. But we’re also very proud of our beautiful parks, fantastic entertainment options and public services that are second to none,” says Mayor Michael Glotz.

SECOND PLACE

New Lenox

1 Veterans Parkway

New Lenox

815-462-6400

THIRD PLACE

Village of Mokena

11004 Carpenter St.

Mokena

708-479-3900