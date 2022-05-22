Best Place to Live

Dyer

Longtime resident David Hein has gone from being Dyer’s police chief to town manager and has seemingly seen it all.

He thinks the little town has a little of everything to offer.

“The town possesses a lot of small-town qualities, and we have close proximity to the larger areas, lakefronts and dairy farms,” Hein said. “The small-town feel is what piques my interest. You feel like you are in a small town, even though it’s growing. It’s always one of the safest communities in the State of Indiana.”

Some of the growth includes the final phase of the Calumet Avenue corridor, a pending splash pad and the development of a South Shore train station, which Hein said will give residents easy access to schools and jobs.

SECOND PLACE

Crown Point

THIRD PLACE

Valparaiso

