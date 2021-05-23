Best Place to Live

Crown Point

101 N. East St.

Crown Point

219-662-3250

With its charming downtown square that is home to restaurants, quaint shops and novel small businesses, Crown Point has landed at the top of Best Places to Live by reader vote.

Ranked by SafeWise as the sixth safest city to live in Indiana, Crown Point is also home to the Lake County Fairgrounds and several historic sites, including the Old Lake County Courthouse and Old Sherriff’s House Lake County Jail.

Crown Point Community School Corporation consistently ranks as one of the best in the state, with the high school featuring a 97% graduation rate.

There’s never a lack of things to do in the city’s 21 parks that include a sportsplex, amphitheater and seasonal ice rink. Events held throughout the year include a farmer’s market, the Crown Beer Fest, Fourth of July parade and a holiday lights tour.