Best Place to Live
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Living series
Crown Point Square 

Crown Point

101 N. East St.

Crown Point

219-662-3250

crownpoint.in.gov

With its charming downtown square that is home to restaurants, quaint shops and novel small businesses, Crown Point has landed at the top of Best Places to Live by reader vote.

Ranked by SafeWise as the sixth safest city to live in Indiana, Crown Point is also home to the Lake County Fairgrounds and several historic sites, including the Old Lake County Courthouse and Old Sherriff’s House Lake County Jail.

Crown Point Community School Corporation consistently ranks as one of the best in the state, with the high school featuring a 97% graduation rate.

There’s never a lack of things to do in the city’s 21 parks that include a sportsplex, amphitheater and seasonal ice rink. Events held throughout the year include a farmer’s market, the Crown Beer Fest, Fourth of July parade and a holiday lights tour.

"We think we have been continually voted the Best Place to Live based on the quality of life that is brought by all elements of the community, from the school corporation, our community’s low crime rate and the amenities within the city, to the parks and our family-owned businesses,” Crown Point Mayor David Uran said. “Overall, everyone has a vested interest in keeping it a great place to live, work and play.”

SECOND PLACE

Griffith

111 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-924-7500

griffith.in.gov

THIRD PLACE

Valparaiso

166 Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-462-1161

ci.valparaiso.in.us

