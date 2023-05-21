Dyer

219-865-4224

Dyer offers a little bit of everything, making it a desirable place to live, town manager David Hein says. From small-town qualities to proximity to the lakefront and a stellar safety record, Dyer is inviting.

“The vision of our elected officials, the hard work by our town employees and the input of the residents have produced a safe and desirable place to call home,” Hein says.

Throughout its history, Dyer has established itself as a progressive community that maintains a vision of the future while building upon past achievements, he says.

“We have a strong foundation that is rooted back to the mid-1800s, and we continue building toward the future,” Hein says. “I am proud of our accomplishments and proud to call Dyer my home for more than 46 years.”

SECOND PLACE

Crown Point

219-662-3250

THIRD PLACE

Griffith

219-924-7500