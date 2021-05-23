 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Place to Volunteer
urgent

Best Place to Volunteer

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Living series
Best Place to Volunteer

The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John

The Shrine of Christ's Passion

10630 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-6010

shrineofchristspassion.org

A place of peace and tranquility, The Shrine of Christ’s Passion draws visitors and volunteers.

“It really gives our volunteers a sense of helping their fellow humans,” General Manager Paul Anderson says.

A multimedia, interactive, half-mile winding prayer trail that depicts the last days of the life of Jesus, The Shrine of Christ’s Passion is celebrating its 14th year. During non-COVID times, Anderson says, the organization has approximately 100 volunteers.

“Their duties include greeting visitors, cleaning inside the store, waiting on customers in the store and giving guided tours on the prayer trail,” he said.

While the pandemic has reduced the number of volunteers, Anderson says they are gradually coming back to help make guests’ experiences unforgettable.

“Most of them can’t wait to return,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

6490 Broadway

Merrillville

219-980-1777

foodbanknwi.org

THIRD PLACE

Campagna Academy

7403 Cline Ave.

Schererville

219-322-8614

campagnaacademy.org

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts