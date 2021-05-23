Best Place to Volunteer

The Shrine of Christ's Passion

10630 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-6010

A place of peace and tranquility, The Shrine of Christ’s Passion draws visitors and volunteers.

“It really gives our volunteers a sense of helping their fellow humans,” General Manager Paul Anderson says.

A multimedia, interactive, half-mile winding prayer trail that depicts the last days of the life of Jesus, The Shrine of Christ’s Passion is celebrating its 14th year. During non-COVID times, Anderson says, the organization has approximately 100 volunteers.

“Their duties include greeting visitors, cleaning inside the store, waiting on customers in the store and giving guided tours on the prayer trail,” he said.

While the pandemic has reduced the number of volunteers, Anderson says they are gradually coming back to help make guests’ experiences unforgettable.

“Most of them can’t wait to return,” he said.