Best Place to Work

Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
888-365-6005
As Schillings continues to rapidly grow and expand, many wonder what the company’s secret to success is. It’s simple, says Anna Ahern, HR recruitment and engagement director. The people.
“Schillings wouldn’t be where we are today without our amazing employees and customers,” she said.
To bring on the best talent and retain them for years, Ahern says, the building supply and home improvement company makes the work environment one that employees find supportive and enjoy.
“It’s about quality, not quantity,” Ahern says. “Some of the perks of being a Schillings employee include excellent benefits, work-life balance, stability and more. Schillings fosters a fun, inclusive, caring culture that reflects our Christian-based values.”
From virtual high fives to fresh fruit Fridays, national holiday celebrations, video games in the break room and T-shirt design contests, there is never a dull day at Schillings, she says.
“Schillings has a strong leadership team in place to ensure employees feel supported, provide mentorship and maintain an autonomous workplace,” Ahern said.
Top priorities include safety, engagement, professional growth, trust and open communication.
“Internal advancement is strongly encouraged, and there are many exciting success stories to be proud of,” she said. “Schillings employees are not just workers, they are part of the Schillings family.”
SECOND PLACE
Centier Bank
Multiple locations
219-756-2265
THIRD PLACE
Peoples Bank
Multiple locations
219-836-4400