Best Place to Work

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

As Schillings continues to rapidly grow and expand, many wonder what the company’s secret to success is. It’s simple, says Anna Ahern, HR recruitment and engagement director. The people.

“Schillings wouldn’t be where we are today without our amazing employees and customers,” she said.

To bring on the best talent and retain them for years, Ahern says, the building supply and home improvement company makes the work environment one that employees find supportive and enjoy.

“It’s about quality, not quantity,” Ahern says. “Some of the perks of being a Schillings employee include excellent benefits, work-life balance, stability and more. Schillings fosters a fun, inclusive, caring culture that reflects our Christian-based values.”