Best Place to Worship

Parkview Christian Church

Multiple locations

Parkview Christian Church prides itself on being a place where visitors are encouraged to “come as they are.”

“We’re a multigenerational group of rag-tag, wide-eyed and idealistic rule-breakers who like to buck the norm to create a place you can always come home to,” said Dan Leverence, executive director of experience at Parkview Christian Church. “We have fun. We love people, and we’re serious about experiencing God together with no barriers.”

With locations in Homer Glen, New Lenox and Orland Park, the church broadcasts its services online, allowing teachings and worship music to come to those who cannot attend services in person.

The church also offers kids’ programming and several adult groups, including some that meet in unconventional places such as bars, Leverence said.