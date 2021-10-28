 Skip to main content
Best Place to Worship
urgent

Best Place to Worship

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Living series
Best Place to Worship

Parkview Christian Church

Parkview Christian Church

Multiple locations

parkviewchurch.com

Parkview Christian Church prides itself on being a place where visitors are encouraged to “come as they are.”

“We’re a multigenerational group of rag-tag, wide-eyed and idealistic rule-breakers who like to buck the norm to create a place you can always come home to,” said Dan Leverence, executive director of experience at Parkview Christian Church. “We have fun. We love people, and we’re serious about experiencing God together with no barriers.”

With locations in Homer Glen, New Lenox and Orland Park, the church broadcasts its services online, allowing teachings and worship music to come to those who cannot attend services in person.

The church also offers kids’ programming and several adult groups, including some that meet in unconventional places such as bars, Leverence said.

“Parkview is a mission-driven church, laser-focused on reaching people with God’s love, raising them to be like Jesus and releasing them to change the world,” he said. “We love to see tangible evidence and hear stories about real-life change.”

SECOND PLACE

St. Mary’s Catholic Church

19515 115th Ave.

Mokena

708-326-9300

stmarymokena.org

THIRD PLACE

Our Mother of Good Counsel

16043 S. Bell Road

Homer Glen

708-301-6246

omgccc.org

