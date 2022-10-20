Best Place to Worship

Our Mother of Good Counsel

16043 S. Bell Road

Homer Glen

708-301-6246

With services in English and Polish, Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish has more than 1,500 parish families and often draws more than 2,000 people to services, says office manager Mati Principe.

OMGC, as it is called, has a large outreach and an active calendar. This summer, its Baby Bottle Project brought in more than $3,000. Its recent Tootsie Roll drive raised money for the intellectually challenged.

“We always encourage people to join and participate,” says Principe. “We have lots of volunteers and anyone who wants to be active is welcome. Pastor Grzegorz Podwysocki is bilingual, and we have a high demand for Polish masses.”

Principe also notes that it has a robust religious education program. But there’s also time for fun. The OMGC Picnic this summer included music, raffles and Polish and American dishes.

SECOND PLACE

Parkview Christian Church

11100 Orland Pkwy.

Orland Park

708-478-7477

THIRD PLACE

St George Catholic Church

6707 175th St.

Tinley Park

708-532-2243