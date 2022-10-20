 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Place to Worship

  • 0

Our Mother of Good Counsel

16043 S. Bell Road

Homer Glen

708-301-6246

omgccc.org

With services in English and Polish, Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish has more than 1,500 parish families and often draws more than 2,000 people to  services, says office manager Mati Principe.

OMGC, as it is called, has a large outreach and an active calendar. This summer, its Baby Bottle Project brought in more than $3,000. Its recent Tootsie Roll drive raised money for the intellectually challenged.

“We always encourage people to join and participate,” says Principe. “We have lots of volunteers and anyone who wants to be active is welcome. Pastor Grzegorz Podwysocki is bilingual, and we have a high demand for Polish masses.”

People are also reading…

Principe also notes that it has a robust religious education program. But there’s also time for fun. The OMGC Picnic this summer included music, raffles and Polish and American dishes.

SECOND PLACE

Parkview Christian Church

11100 Orland Pkwy.

Orland Park

708-478-7477

parkviewchurch.com

THIRD PLACE

St George Catholic Church

6707 175th St.

Tinley Park

708-532-2243

stgeorge60477.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts