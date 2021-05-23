 Skip to main content
Best Place to Worship
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Living series
Griffith First Christian Chruch

Griffith First Christian Church 

202 W. Pine St.

Griffith

219-924-6840

gfcc.net

Open for  101 years, Griffith First Christian Church prides itself in being a member of the community, says Sarah Dillard, communications and office manager.

Church members attend community events, host events for the community, provide food to those in need and have a very active local outreach team, she said.

“We believe so many people enjoy worshiping at our church because of the sense of community and family they feel,” she said.

The church’s doors are always open to those who need a safe place, Dillard says.

“We are made up of genuine people who are made of flaws and we know this,” she said. “We know we are all in the same boat.”

SECOND PLACE

Momentum Church

2200 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-779-9104

momentumindiana.org

THIRD PLACE

Faith Church

Multiple locations

219-838-3929

wearefaith.org

