Best Plumber

Kevin Szabo Jr. Plumbing and Sewer

18251 64th Court

Tinley Park

708-845-7922

Kevinszabojrplumbing

This could be a family affair for a long time.

Kevin Szabo’s father and grandfather were licensed plumbers.

“This is something that I have always known,” he said. “And right now, our kids want to be plumbers as well. It’s something they see every day.”

He said that Jack, 8, and Michael 4, are shooting for making a career out of it.

“Jack loves when he can help,” Szabo said. “And in the summer when there is no school, he gets to ride along when we do estimates.”

Customers have been satisfied with Szabo’s work, considering this is his second win in this category.

“Customer satisfaction is our No. 1 priority,” Szabo said. “And we have wonderful employees who truly go above and beyond for our customers.

“Their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.”

SECOND PLACE

Chicagoland Plumbing Services Inc.

708-428-4600

THIRD PLACE

Military Veteran Plumbing

708-602-9294