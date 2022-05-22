Best Plumber

Reichelt Plumbing

451 Winston Court, Suite A

Schererville

219-322-4906

For more than 35 years, locally owned and operated Reichelt Plumbing has been serving customers in Northwest Indiana and Cook County, Ill. The company specializes in site utilities, new residential construction, new commercial construction and plumbing repair service on existing homes and businesses. It also provides emergency service.

The company’s broad range of services includes water heater, sump pump, drain cleaning, water lines and sewer, with video inspection via sewer lines to see whether the line is in proper working order and whether tree roots or broken pipes are causing problems.

Reichelt Plumbing also does residential water repiping, replacing galvanized water piping with copper or PEX. Commercial services include standard and specialty plumbing, commercial plumbing design and build. Site utility construction includes storm sewers, lift stations, valves, fire hydrants and more. Reichelt Plumbing is in compliance with Life Safety ADA standards for accessible design.

All of the company’s Northwest Indiana plumbers and service technicians are licensed, bonded, and insured.

“We always like to make sure we provide our customers with the highest quality products and highest quality service technicians. We provide our customers with multiple options to make repairs at their house,” said Reichelt President Rob Sues.

SECOND PLACE

TLC Plumbing Inc.

Griffith

219-922-6214

THIRD PLACE

Sikma & Sons Plumbing Co.

1836 Lake St.

Dyer

219-322-5740

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0