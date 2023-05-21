TLC Plumbing

TLC Plumbing, founded in 1997, marked its 25th-anniversary last year and the celebration continues with winning Best Plumber of the Region again this year.

Licensed in Illinois and Indiana, TLC Plumbing serves residential and commercial customers. TLC repairs plumbing, corrects sewer line issues and does septic pumping. In addition, it replaces and installs tankless and standard water heaters.

It locates sewer lines with video inspection equipment before digging or construction projects and can undertake repairs and re-piping. It also installs plumbing in new construction.

A state-certified team is available 24/7 for sewer and septic emergencies and jetter services.

Cindy Cheek, who co-owns TLC with her husband, Terry, attributes the company's long-term success to its employees "the people who make the company what it is."

