Best Plumber
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Kevin Szabo Jr. Plumbing and Sewer

Kevin Szabo Jr. Plumbing and Sewer

Multiple locations

708-845-7922

kevinszabojrplumbing.net

With locations throughout the Southland and years of experience serving everyone from large businesses to individual homeowners, Kevin Szabo Jr. Plumbing and Sewer has become something of an institution. While customers appreciate the same-day service, affordable prices and sterling reputation for expertise in everything from sump pumps and garbage disposals to water heaters and faucets, owner Kevin Szabo Jr. says it’s his company’s strong local ties and commitment to the community that resonate.

“What sets us apart from other competitors in the area is how much we care about the community and how much we’re willing to help others around us,” he says. “We always strive to treat our employees and customers like family.”

SECOND PLACE

Expert Plumbing Service

1020 Star Lane

New Lenox

815-402-3856

expertplumbers.com

THIRD PLACE

R.J. Graham Plumbing

19934 Wolf Road, Suite 44

Mokena

708-743-7426

rjgrahamplumbing.com

