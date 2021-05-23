 Skip to main content
Best Plumber
urgent

Best Plumber

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Plumber

Terry Cheek, owner of TLC Plumbing

TLC Plumbing

235 N. Lindberg St.

Griffith

219-922-6214

tlcplumbingonline.com

In 39 years of teaching at Hammond Technical-Vocational school, it’s hard to tell how many lives Boyd Zach touched.

But one student who remembers the late instructor fondly is Terry Cheek, the owner of TLC Plumbing and a multiyear winner in the Best of the Region polls.

When Cheek was a sophomore, he developed an interest in plumbing thanks to the late instructor’s words of wisdom.

“He was an elderly gentleman, and he was just awesome,” Cheek said. “The way that he taught it — he made it fun and interesting, and it was just something I caught onto and became very good at.”

The company will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2022, and Cheek said that the secret to its success is “The honesty and integrity and quality of work our plumbers do."

Cheek has an army of 15 plumbers under his watch.

SECOND PLACE

Reichelt Plumbing

451 Winston Court, Suite A

Schererville

219-209-3316

reicheltplumbing.com

THIRD PLACE

Sayler Plumbing

2209 165th St.

Hammond

219-230-8536

Salyerplumbing.com

