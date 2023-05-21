Friendly Foot Care
Dr. Michael Nirenberg
50 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
219-663-2273
Whether a patient has ankle pain, nerve issues, a bunion, hammertoe, an injury or foot or toe arthritis, the specialists at Friendly Foot Care work to relieve pain and solve the problem.
“Our goal is to alleviate heel, foot and ankle pain for our patients while giving them the best, most caring experience possible,” says Dr. Michael Nirenberg.
Treatments range from conservative options to foot or ankle surgery using state-of-the-art tools and are based on a patient’s needs. The podiatrists and staff at Friendly Foot Care strive to create a pleasant, friendly atmosphere so patients can feel comfortable and know that their special needs and unique concerns are being addressed, Nirenberg says.
“I feel honored and blessed to have been recognized for our efforts to help people in Northwest Indiana,” he says.
SECOND PLACE
Bone & Joint Specialists
Dr. James Hong
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
THIRD PLACE
North Point Orthopaedics
Dr. John Rachoy
Multiple locations
219-217-4519