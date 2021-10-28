 Skip to main content
Best Podiatrist
Best Podiatrist

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Health Care series

Dr. Carol Moore

Foot & Ankle Care Ltd.

11308 Distinctive Drive

Orland Park

708-479-6460

footandanklecareltd.com

When you have a problem with your feet, the staff at Foot & Ankle Care delivers quality care to effectively diagnose and treat your needs.

With a dedicated team of trained professionals, the Orland Park office also believes in informing patients, which is why the practice’s website includes a full array of topics associated with many podiatric diagnoses and treatments.

When visiting the office, patients can expect a comfortable setting that is convenient. Appointments can be requested through email and are available during the day, in the evenings or on the weekends — ensuring everyone has the opportunity to get the high-quality care that they need.

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Robert Sheffey

Chicagoland Foot and Ankle

Multiple locations

chicagolandfootandankle.com

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Christopher Vittori

Silver Cross

1890 Silver Cross Blvd., Suite 370

New Lenox

708-300-9317

vittorifootclinic.com

