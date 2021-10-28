Best Podiatrist

Dr. Carol Moore
Foot & Ankle Care Ltd.
11308 Distinctive Drive
Orland Park
708-479-6460
When you have a problem with your feet, the staff at Foot & Ankle Care delivers quality care to effectively diagnose and treat your needs.
With a dedicated team of trained professionals, the Orland Park office also believes in informing patients, which is why the practice’s website includes a full array of topics associated with many podiatric diagnoses and treatments.
When visiting the office, patients can expect a comfortable setting that is convenient. Appointments can be requested through email and are available during the day, in the evenings or on the weekends — ensuring everyone has the opportunity to get the high-quality care that they need.
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Robert Sheffey
Chicagoland Foot and Ankle
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Christopher Vittori
Silver Cross
1890 Silver Cross Blvd., Suite 370
New Lenox
708-300-9317