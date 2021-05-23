Best Podiatrist

Dr. Michael Nirenberg – Friendly Foot Care
50 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
219-663-2273
Do your feet hurt? Perhaps it’s time to see a podiatrist, or a “foot doctor.” When it comes to total care for your feet, toes, heels, ankles and more, Dr. Michael Nirenberg of Friendly Foot Care in Crown Point walks the walk.
Nirenberg is a very approachable podiatrist who sets patients at ease by using simple language to explain complex problems and taking time to address any questions or special concerns. His thoroughness, professionalism, knowledge, expertise and caring demeanor has earned him The Times Best of the Region designation for the 12th year in a row.
“I feel very grateful to receive this award and appreciate the privilege of having met so many wonderful people over the last 28 years in practice,” states Nirenberg.
Nirenberg says his podiatric practice, founded in 1992, helps alleviate heel, foot and ankle problems for thousands of people each year.
Dr. Nirenberg is board-certified in Primary Care in Podiatry and Foot & Ankle Surgery. He is an educator, writer and researcher, as well as a forensic podiatrist who analyzes footprints and gait, to help law enforcement solve crimes.
SECOND PLACE
Dr. James Hong – Bone and Joint Specialists
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
THIRD PLACE
Dr. John Rachoy – North Point Orthopaedics
Multiple locations
219-836-1060