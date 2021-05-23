Best Podiatrist

 Skip to main content
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Dr. Michael Nirenberg

Dr. Michael Nirenberg – Friendly Foot Care

50 W. 94th Place

Crown Point

219-663-2273

friendlyfootcare.com

Do your feet hurt? Perhaps it’s time to see a podiatrist, or a “foot doctor.” When it comes to total care for your feet, toes, heels, ankles and more, Dr. Michael Nirenberg of Friendly Foot Care in Crown Point walks the walk.

Nirenberg is a very approachable podiatrist who sets patients at ease by using simple language to explain complex problems and taking time to address any questions or special concerns. His thoroughness, professionalism, knowledge, expertise and caring demeanor has earned him The Times Best of the Region designation for the 12th year in a row.

“I feel very grateful to receive this award and appreciate the privilege of having met so many wonderful people over the last 28 years in practice,” states Nirenberg.

Nirenberg says his podiatric practice, founded in 1992, helps alleviate heel, foot and ankle problems for thousands of people each year.

Dr. Nirenberg is board-certified in Primary Care in Podiatry and Foot & Ankle Surgery. He is an educator, writer and researcher, as well as a forensic podiatrist who analyzes footprints and gait, to help law enforcement solve crimes.

SECOND PLACE

Dr. James Hong – Bone and Joint Specialists

Multiple locations

219-795-3360

orthopedicdoctors.com

THIRD PLACE

Dr. John Rachoy – North Point Orthopaedics

Multiple locations

219-836-1060

northpointortho.com

