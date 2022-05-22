Best Podiatrist

Dr. Michael Nirenberg

Friendly Foot Care

50 W. 94th Place

Crown Point

219-663-2273

In his nearly three decades of treating heel, foot and ankle pain and problems, Dr. Michael Nirenberg has developed a passion for making a difference in the lives of his patients. But his curiosity about and dedication to foot health goes beyond the office of Friendly Foot Care.

Nirenberg is also active in research, having had some of his findings on foot-related topics, including COVID in the foot, bunion surgery and the forensic analysis of footprints, published in scientific journals. He is also a forensic podiatrist and has assisted in solving crimes based on footprints and/or gait analysis.

More than anything, however, he loves working with athletes, diabetics, children and others who come through the door at Friendly Foot Care. There’s been nothing quite as fulfilling over the past thirty years as watching people come in with foot issues and walk out happier and healthier.

“I and my wonderful staff love making a difference for people,” he says. “Here, people are treated the way we would want to be treated.”

SECOND PLACE

Dr. John Rachoy

North Point Orthopaedics

9445 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-1060

THIRD PLACE

Dr. James Hong

Bone & Joint Specialists

9001 Broadway

Merrillville

219-795-3360

