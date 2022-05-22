Best Podiatrist

Dr. Michael Nirenberg
Friendly Foot Care
50 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
219-663-2273
In his nearly three decades of treating heel, foot and ankle pain and problems, Dr. Michael Nirenberg has developed a passion for making a difference in the lives of his patients. But his curiosity about and dedication to foot health goes beyond the office of Friendly Foot Care.
Nirenberg is also active in research, having had some of his findings on foot-related topics, including COVID in the foot, bunion surgery and the forensic analysis of footprints, published in scientific journals. He is also a forensic podiatrist and has assisted in solving crimes based on footprints and/or gait analysis.
More than anything, however, he loves working with athletes, diabetics, children and others who come through the door at Friendly Foot Care. There’s been nothing quite as fulfilling over the past thirty years as watching people come in with foot issues and walk out happier and healthier.
“I and my wonderful staff love making a difference for people,” he says. “Here, people are treated the way we would want to be treated.”
SECOND PLACE
Dr. John Rachoy
North Point Orthopaedics
9445 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-836-1060
THIRD PLACE
Dr. James Hong
Bone & Joint Specialists
9001 Broadway
Merrillville
219-795-3360