Best Podiatrist

Dr. Robert Sheffey
Chicagoland Foot and Ankle
9641 W. 153rd St., Suite 41
Orland Park
708-292-8079
1938 E. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 206
New Lenox
815-2868-702
“We’re more than just podiatry,” says Dr. Robert Sheffey of Chicagoland Foot and Ankle.
Specializing in the treatment of conditions affecting the feet and ankles, Sheffey says he believes that healthy feet play an important role in a healthy body. At his practice, Sheffey strives to help his patients live a life free of pain and discomfort caused by foot- and ankle-related disorders.
Customized treatment plans ensure the highest quality of care and may include a variety of options from orthotics, steroid injections, surgery or diabetic foot care.
After attending Ohio State University for his undergraduate degree, Sheffey earned his medical degree from the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. He completed a three-year podiatric medicine and surgery residency at the NCVA/St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chicago, focusing on both forefoot and rearfoot reconstructive procedures, along with basic podiatric medicine.
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Christopher Vittori
Silver Cross
1890 Silver Cross Blvd., Suite 550
New Lenox
15772 S. Bell Road
Homer Glen
708-301-4443
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Donald R. Hoffman
Palos Health
16535 S. 106th Court
Orland Park
708-349-8888