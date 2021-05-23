Best Polish Food

Warsaw Inn

2180 Glenwood-Dyer Rd.

Lynwood

708-474-1000

“We have been at that location for 41 years so that speaks for itself — even through COVID,” said Angie Golom, owner of the Warsaw Inn.

Golom said the reason for those many years of success is caring about the customers and putting care into all the food prepared.

“Everything is made fresh daily,” she said. “We still pinch our pierogi one at a time by hand. We make our own Polish sausage fresh every day. Nothing has preservatives.

“There’s nothing like freshly made food from scratch,” Golom said. “Everything that we put on our buffet is excellent quality.”

SECOND PLACE

Dan’s Pierogies

2945 Jewett Ave.

Highland