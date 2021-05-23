 Skip to main content
Best Polish Food
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Angie Golom of the Warsaw Inn in Lynwood 

Warsaw Inn

2180 Glenwood-Dyer Rd.

Lynwood

708-474-1000

www.angieswarsawinn.com

“We have been at that location for 41 years so that speaks for itself — even through COVID,” said Angie Golom, owner of the Warsaw Inn.

Golom said the reason for those many years of success is caring about the customers and putting care into all the food prepared.

“Everything is made fresh daily,” she said. “We still pinch our pierogi one at a time by hand. We make our own Polish sausage fresh every day. Nothing has preservatives.

“There’s nothing like freshly made food from scratch,” Golom said. “Everything that we put on our buffet is excellent quality.”

SECOND PLACE

Dan’s Pierogies

2945 Jewett Ave.

Highland

219-513-8740

www.danspierogies.com 

THIRD PLACE

Cavalier Inn

735 Gostlin St.

Hammond

219-933-9314

www.cavalierinn.net

