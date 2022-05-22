 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Polish Food

Best Polish Food

Dan's Pierogies

 Joseph Pete, file, The Times
Best Polish Food

Dan's Pierogies

Dan’s Pierogies

2945 Jewett Ave.

Highland

219-513-8740

danspierogies.com

A go-to for Polish cuisine and pierogi in the Region, Dan’s Pierogies has been a staple of the community for years.

The company’s secret to success lies in the daily interactions inside its doors.

“We love having small talk to give depth in our history as well as learn about our customers,” says Lisa Keith-Barber, co-owner and supervisor. “We love hearing stories about how customers grew up eating the same foods we serve and how our products are what they remembered.”

Customers can expect to taste foods created from the same recipes that grandma used in her kitchen, Keith-Barber says.

Dan’s Pierogies is also a staple at Whiting’s Pierogi Fest.

“That’s where we got our start,” Keith-Barber says. “Since we reopened in our Highland location, we have been voted Best of the Region every year, 2022 being our sixth year straight.”

SECOND PLACE

Cavalier Inn

735 Gostlin St.

Hammond

219-933-9314

cavalierinn.net

THIRD PLACE

Big Frank’s Sausage

918 Carroll St.

East Chicago

219-378-9556

www.facebook.com/Big-Franks-Sausage-113077635453564

