Dan’s Pierogies

Pierogi, the hearty, stuffed Polish dumpling, gets much love in the Region. There’s even a huge summer festival dedicated to it, and that’s where Dan’s Pierogies got its start.

In 1998, the business began with a 10x10-foot tent at Pierogi Fest, moving to a small brick-and-mortar store in downtown Whiting and then to Highland. For the last 20 years, it also has served up Polish specialties and more from a food trailer at festivals and pop-up events.

"I think what sets us apart from others is, we love having small talk to give depth in our history as well as learn about our customers. We love hearing stories about how customers grew up eating the same foods we serve and how our products are what they remembered. We cook with love, because that's what we love doing,” says co-owner Lisa Keith-Barber.

Since 2015, it's been at its current location in Highland, serving up such Polish comfort food as stuffed cabbage, sauerkraut with sausage, kiszka, blintzes and more.

“Customers can expect to taste foods created from the same recipes that grandma used in her kitchen,” says Keith-Barber. “We like to think of our customers as an extension of our family. We see our customers every holiday and they bring new customers with them, o it is just like a gathering but just not at the table.”

SECOND PLACE

Cavalier Inn

THIRD PLACE

Big Frank’s Sausage

