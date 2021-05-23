Best Pool Store

The Great Escape Merrillville

2409 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-769-1720

If you’re looking for a reason to shop for a pool at The Great Escape in Merrillville, it comes down to the experienced employees, says Rich Mathis, the store’s manager.

“A lot of the guys have been here 20, 30 years,” says Mathis who has been at the store for more than 10 years and with the company since 2001. And these many years of experience give the staff expertise in its array of pools and gear.

“Every time we get a new product, we get trained on it,” says Mathis, so when a customer comes in with questions about a product, “they’re gonna get all the information they need.”

The Great Escape employees have full-time, year-round positions, which, along with the company's relationships with manufacturers, allow the store to offer the best service, products, and prices, Mathis says.