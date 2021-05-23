Best Pool Store

The Great Escape Merrillville
2409 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Merrillville
219-769-1720
If you’re looking for a reason to shop for a pool at The Great Escape in Merrillville, it comes down to the experienced employees, says Rich Mathis, the store’s manager.
“A lot of the guys have been here 20, 30 years,” says Mathis who has been at the store for more than 10 years and with the company since 2001. And these many years of experience give the staff expertise in its array of pools and gear.
“Every time we get a new product, we get trained on it,” says Mathis, so when a customer comes in with questions about a product, “they’re gonna get all the information they need.”
The Great Escape employees have full-time, year-round positions, which, along with the company's relationships with manufacturers, allow the store to offer the best service, products, and prices, Mathis says.
Since August, Mathis has seen an unprecedented demand for pools. It's the earliest the season has ever started, he said, and it shows no sign of slowing down. “Manufacturers can only build so many pools,” Mathis says, “They’re pushing the brink of how much they can produce.”
SECOND PLACE
Caribbean Pools
36 E. U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-322-8550
3900 Murvihill Rd.
Valparaiso
219-299-2997
THIRD PLACE
St. John Pool Center
9571 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-8308