Best Pool Store
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
The Great Escape in Merrillville

The Great Escape Merrillville

2409 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-769-1720

shopthegreatescape.com

If you’re looking for a reason to shop for a pool at The Great Escape in Merrillville, it comes down to the experienced employees, says Rich Mathis, the store’s manager.

“A lot of the guys have been here 20, 30 years,” says Mathis who has been at the store for more than 10 years and with the company since 2001. And these many years of experience give the staff expertise in its array of pools and gear.

“Every time we get a new product, we get trained on it,” says Mathis, so when  a customer comes in with questions about a product, “they’re gonna get all the information they need.”

The Great Escape employees have full-time, year-round positions, which, along with the company's relationships with manufacturers, allow the store  to offer the best service, products, and prices, Mathis says.

Since August, Mathis has seen an unprecedented demand for pools. It's the earliest the season has ever started, he said, and it shows no sign of slowing down. “Manufacturers can only build so many pools,” Mathis says, “They’re pushing the brink of how much they can produce.”

SECOND PLACE

Caribbean Pools

36 E. U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-322-8550

3900 Murvihill Rd.

Valparaiso

219-299-2997

caribbeanpools.com

THIRD PLACE

St. John Pool Center

9571 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-8308

stjohnpoolcenter.com

